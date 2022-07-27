Roisin Quinlivan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Clonmel

Lady Captain's Day

Without doubt the highlight of the ladies golfing year, Lady Captain's Day (Maura Lyons) took place on Saturday, July 23.

Not to be deterred by the unseasonably wet and windy conditions and armed with the best wishes and snacks provided by Maura, the ladies took to the course from early morning, vying to win the coveted Lady Captain's Prize.

Roisín Quinlivan prevailed from Nora O'Keeffe with 69 nett in tough conditions in the 18 Hole Strokeplay competition.

For our new to golf members, the 9 Hole competition was won by Claire Cosgrove, with Aisling Kilroy in 2nd place and Treasa Nic Dhiarmada 3rd.

Huge congratulations and well done to all the winners.

A proud day for the Lyons family; Joining Maura to celebrate her successful Lady Captain’s Day at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last were her family. From left to right: David Lyons, TJ Lyons, Maura Lyons, Laura Lyons, Roisin Lyons, Neeraja Sankar



The prizegiving ceremony took place in the clubhouse later in the evening, after the ladies enjoyed a beautiful meal at The View Restaurant.

President Shay Bannon spoke in glowing terms of Maura's work ethic and commitment to the club in her role as Lady Captain and Men's Captain Ned added his own compliments to Maura, all richly deserved.

A night of ceol agus craic followed into the small hours ending a great day enjoyed by all, a testament to Maura's popularity, hard work, efficiency and singing skills.

Well done and thank you Maura.

Prizewinners in the Lady Captain’s Prize at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last. Back row, from left: Phil Whyte, Laura Winston, Susan Allen, Gwen Walshe (sixth), Geraldine O’Gorman (fifth), Helen O’Donoghue (Back 9), Gemma Murphy (gross), Sinead Healy (fourth), Claire Cosgrove (first in 9 hole), Aisling Kilroy (second in 9 hole), Treasa Nic Dhiarmada (third in 9 hole). Front row: Marian Hanrahan (Past Captains), Deirdre Ronan (third), Maura Lyons (Lady Captain), Roisin Quinlivan (Lady Captain’s Prize winner), Eleanor Devaney (Committee Prize), Christine Hickey (seventh).



Prize Winners:

1st: Roisín Quinlivan (10) 69 nett

2nd: Nora O'Keeffe (40) 69 nett C/B.

Gross: Gemma Murphy (10) 89 gross

3rd: Deirdre Ronan (18) 72 nett.

4th: Sinéad Healy (16) 73 nett.

5th: Geraldine O'Gorman (18) 73 nett C/B.

6th: Gwen Walshe (28) 73 nett C/B.

7th: Christine Hickey (38) 74 nett.

Front 9: Nora Fitzgerald (34) 35 nett.

Back 9: Helen O'Donoghue (22) 34 nett.

Past Captain's Prize sponsored by Deirdre Ronan.

Winner: Marian Hanrahan (22) 77 nett.

Committee Prize: Eleanor Devaney (29) 78 nett.

Lady Captain's Prize: 9 hole Stableford.

1st: Claire Cosgrove (29) 20pts.

2nd: Aisling Kilroy (29) 19pts.

3rd: Treasa Nic Dhiarmada (28) 15pts