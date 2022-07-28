Search

28 Jul 2022

Helena wins Captain's Prize at County Tipperary for a third time!

County Tipperary woman wins the Captain's Prize for a third time!

Winner of Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick’s Captain’s Prize played at Dundrum House Golf Club was Helena Ryan. (Full caption below).

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

ABOVE: Winners of Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick’s Captain’s Prize played at Dundrum House Golf Club were, from left to right: Pauline Walsh, Catherine O’Halloran, Frances Boyle, Anne Grace, Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick presenting her Captain’s Prize to Helena Ryan, Andrea Rangelov, Mary O’Donnell, Jacinta Coman and President Kathleen O’Neill.

Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick and Captain Brian Slattery, hosted the final day of their Captain’s Prize on Sunday last, which was a most enjoyable day with excellent participation. The final scores are over the two days of stroke play golf.

The Juvenile and Junior Captains Ellen Butler and Niall held their Captain’s Prize on Saturday and Sunday.

Lady Captain’s Prize
Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick’s Prize was played for over two days with the total scores for the two days outlined below. Niamh’s Prize went to a very popular winner Helena Ryan with a score of 137 who was winning the Captains Prize in Dundrum for the 3rd time, what a golfer!!

The second prize went immediate past Captain Anne Grace with a score of 141. The Best Gross went to Frances Boyle with 181.
In 3rd place Mary O’Donnell with 143, in 4th place with a score of 136, a very young player with a bright future in golf, also playing juvenile Andrea Rangelov, in 5th place Michele Crowe with 144, and 6th place Caroline O’Dwyer with 145. The Past Captains Prize went to Pauline Walsh with 145.

The Committee Prize went to Vice Captain Jacinta Coman with 149, the 1st 18 hole went to Juvenile Captain Ellen Butler with 70 and the 2nd 18 hole went to Jenny Lawrence with 68. Category 1 prize went to Margaret O’Connell with 146. Category 2 went to Catherine O’ Halloran with 149.
Niamh’s Lady Captain’s Prize for the 9-hole Stableford played on 17th and 24th July went to Maura Crosse with 26pts, with the 1st 9-hole winner Rena Ryan with 13pts and the 2nd 9-hole winner Breda Kennedy.

