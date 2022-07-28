PICS: Tipperary GAA race day a big success in Galway

The Tipperary GAA Raceday took place last Monday, July 25 at Galway races. This event forms a major part of our fundraising activities each year and continues to be extremely well supported.
On the day guests were kept entertained by MC Paul Collins who presided over a very successful auction as well as interviewing a number of special guests. We thank all those who attended or supported our Raceday and made it the great occasion it was.
His Excellency Mr Ki - Hwan Kweon Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland, with Joe Ann Semple, and Marting Semple. Picture taken in the Korean Embassy, Dublin. The visit was arranged by John Worth
Daire O’Donnell, Boherlahan who ran a super race to win the coveted gold medal in the Under 16 Boys 1,500 metres. He is pictured with Gerry McGuinness, national president and Micheal Maher, chairman
The annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, August 1
