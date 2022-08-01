Tipperary referee will be in charge of All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie championship final

Mike Ryan will referee next Sunday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie championship final between Antrim and Armagh at Croke Park
Tipperary referee Mike Ryan will be in charge of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie championship final at Croke Park next Sunday, August 7.
The game between Antrim and Armagh throws in at 12 noon and forms part of a triple header at GAA headquarters, with Cork and Kilkenny meeting in the Senior final at 4.15pm and Cork taking on Galway in the Intermediate final at 2pm.
A member of Nenagh camogie club, Mike Ryan has taken charge of this year's Munster Senior Club final; last year's All-Ireland Minor B final; the All-Ireland Premier Junior final in 2020; the Ashbourne Cup final in 2020; the All-Ireland Junior Club final in 2018 and numerous Munster Junior finals.
His umpires in Croke Park will be John Ryan, Christy McLaughlin, David Ryan and Martin O’Shea.
