Cappawhite Youthreach thank the community for their help in raising almost €2,000 for charity

Cappawhite, Co Tipperary
The Youthreach walk up the red hill (Climb with Charlie) earlier in the year has raised €1,978. Staff and students of Cappawhite Youthreach wish to thank the Cappawhite Community for the generous support.
