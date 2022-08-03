Tipperary Golf: Willie Crowe wins Ballykisteen Men's Captain's Prize

Willie Crowe was a popular winner of Adrian Usher's Men's Captain's Prize at Ballykisteen last weekend.
Men's Captain's Prize at Ballykisteen
Adrian Usher Captain's Prize was a truly memorable day with a huge turnout of members to support our popular 2022 Captain.
It was the day of the chefs at Ballykisteen where Adrian’s Prize was won by Willie Crowe the chief chef at the Pallas Bar, Pallasgreen - so one chef presenting to another.
The senior Captains prize also went to chef Pat Bennett.
Willie with a fabulous score of a 58 nett over the qualifying 18 holes on Friday went on to finish off all challengers over the 9 hole play-off by "letting things happen" in the rainy conditions. Willie thanked his playing partners over the 18 holes Alan Quinlan, Arthur Ryan and Pat Shortt also Frankie Nolan and Pat Ryan over the 9 hole play-off.
He also paid a huge thank you to Michael Heffernan and our greenkeeping staff, for the excellent presentation of the Golf course.
Captain's Prize Results
1st, Willie Crowe;
2nd, John Ryan;
3rd, Frankie Nolan;
Seniors, Pat Bennett;
Juniors, Conor Martin;
Ladies, Mary Butler
