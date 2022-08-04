Cancelled 'Summer Festival' events rescheduled for Cahir Castle

Michelle Cremmins, PJ O’Meara and Eleanor Morrissey of Cahir Social & Historical Society announce new lecture date
Cahir Social & Historical Society was delighted with the response to their ‘Summer Festival at the Castle’ that took place over two weekends with sell-out performances on all nights.
Two of their scheduled events were cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.
However, they are delighted to announce that the Arthur Griffith lecture titled ‘Father Of Us All’ and ‘Scapegoat For Our Sins’ by Dr Colum Kenny have been rescheduled for next Friday, August 12 in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.
So we can look forward to yet another great night of special interest in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.
Tickets are available on eventbrite Summer Festival at the castle Arthur Griffith by Dr Colum Kenny tickets or alternatively reserve tickets by phone on 086 837 2154 or 085 755 5244.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.