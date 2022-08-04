Search

04 Aug 2022

Cancelled 'Summer Festival' events rescheduled for Cahir Castle

Michelle Cremmins, PJ O’Meara and Eleanor Morrissey of Cahir Social & Historical Society announce new lecture date

04 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Social & Historical Society was delighted with the response to their ‘Summer Festival at the Castle’ that took place over two weekends with sell-out performances on all nights.
Two of their scheduled events were cancelled due to circumstances beyond their control.

However, they are delighted to announce that the Arthur Griffith lecture titled ‘Father Of Us All’ and ‘Scapegoat For Our Sins’ by Dr Colum Kenny have been rescheduled for next Friday, August 12 in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

So we can look forward to yet another great night of special interest in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.
Tickets are available on eventbrite Summer Festival at the castle Arthur Griffith by Dr Colum Kenny tickets or alternatively reserve tickets by phone on 086 837 2154 or 085 755 5244.

