New Thurles Ukrainian Community Centre is open to all in Tipperary

The Rotary Club of Thurles and Thurles Community Social Services have joined forces recently to provide a much needed facility to the Ukrainians who have arrived in County Tipperary.



The former Social Services run Children’s Pre-School which occupied the first floor of a building sandwiched between the Premier Hall and the Courthouse, at Rossa Street, is now the Ukrainian Hub, otherwise known as TUCC (Thurles Ukrainian Community Centre).



Thanks to the huge generosity of local businesses such as Stakelums Hardware, Ronaynes, Thurles Co-Op etc also David O’Mahoney Electrical and Cameo Care Charity Shop, the Centre has now been repurposed to be used as a meeting place for those displaced Ukrainian people presently housed in The Anner Hotel, Convents in Templemore and Fethard and elsewhere in County Tipperary.



A committee has been set up to include the Thurles Rotary Club under the leadership of John M Gleeson, Thurles Community Social Services and representatives of the Ukrainian community, to operate the facility.



It is envisaged to be similar to the centres that assisted Irish emigrants to London, Sydney and other cities throughout the world, by providing a base and friendly place to meet up, make contacts, get information on local services, employment and much, much more.



Already the children from The Anner Hotel are playing with the huge volume of previously unloved toys, while their parents meet to socialise and improve their English etc.



It is proposed to run language classes in the coming weeks as well as yoga, wellness and fitness and other classes, etc.

The Thurles and Templemore based Ukrainian Community propose to hold an OPEN DAY next Saturday August 6th (at their TUCC Premises, Rossa Street), between 11am and 3 pm, so that they can give a taste of their own cuisine, with homemade Ukrainian treats, to the people of Thurles.



For any further information of offers of assistance, employment, accommodation etc please contact John at 086-2520766.