Carrick Swan GAA Club's weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s Senior hurling team plays Clonakenny in Holycross in the second round of the Seamus O'Riain Cup this Saturday, August 6 at 7pm.

The Senior team were defeated by Portroe in the first round of the O'Riain Cup the previous week. Final score was 1-17 to 0-19.

The club’s Junior A hurling team plays Killenaule in Cloneen on Sunday, August 7 at 12.30pm.

The club wishes both teams the best of luck.

The Junior B hurlers brought back another piece of silverware to the club after defeating St Patrick’s in the South League final by the narrowest of margins. Well done to all involved.

The team’s attention now turns to the championship, which will get under way in the coming weeks.



Juvenile teams' results and fixtures

Carrick Swan Club’s U17 team defeated Kilsheelan on Monday but were defeated by Killenaule on Saturday.

The U13D team beat St Patrick’s while the U13A team played two good challenge games against John Lockes of Callan and Carrickshock.

The only match this week involves the Swan U15A hurling team playing Fethard in Fethard at 7pm on Thursday.

The Minor camogie team were due to play a championship match on Wednesday, August 3 but this game has been postponed.

The U12 camogie team were unlucky to lose to Ballybacon/Grange on the Green last Friday, July 22 in the final game of the group stages.

The Junior camogie team, meanwhile, are preparing well for their game on August 22.

Lotto jackpot

The Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot will be €9,250 this week. Numbers drawn last week were 2,13,16, 19. Ten players matched 3 numbers and won €20 each.

The support of Swan Club members and fans for this draw is appreciated as it helps support the club’s juveniles and field development project.

Wedding Bells

All in the club congratulate Sean Barrett and Donna Walsh on their recent marriage and wish them a lifetime of happiness.



Sympathy

All in the Swan Club extend their deepest sympathy to the O’Neill family of Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir on the recent passing of Bernard O’Neill better known as Pinky. He was a true Swan man and will be a massive loss to all who knew him.

There will be no bingo in the Swan Hall this Thursday, August 4 as a mark of respect on the pasing of Bernard.

The club also extends condolences to the Casey family of Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, the Ryan family of Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir and the O’Shea family of Clashnasmuth, Ahenny on their recent bereavements.