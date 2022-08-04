Brilliant line ups confirmed for Tipp and Limerick legends charity hurling match

The Tipperary and Limerick legends of the past are set to face off in a one off game which is being organised to raise funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital.
And the line ups for the respective teams are confirmed and have some familiar faces on show. See below.
The game is taking place on Saturday August 13th in Boher GAA pitch, Limerick at 2pm and the public are being urged to get behind this worthy cause in what such be a great days entertainmet.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com at €10 for adults and €5 for U16’s.
Tipperary Management team: Conor O’Donovan.
Panel: Brendan Cummins, Paul Curran, Eoin Kelly, Shane McGrath, John Leahy, Philly Maher, Micheal Webster, Michael Cleary, Michael Ryan, Conor O’Mahony. Conor O'Brien, Paul Kelly, Pat Kerwick, Gearoid Ryan, Hugh Moloney, Paddy Stapleton, Conal Bonner, Conor Stakelum, James Woodlock, Seamus Hennessy, Joe Hayes, Mark O’Leary, John Carroll, Kevin Tucker, Tony Delaney.
Limerick Management team: Richie Bennis and Eamon Gregan
Panel: Joe Quaid, Albert Shanahan, Pat Tobin, Seanie Tobin, Kevin Tobin, Paudie McNamara, Paudie O’Dwyer, Niall Moran, Ollie Moran, Leo O’Connor, Willie Walsh, Donie Ryan, James Butler, Owen O'Neill, John Flavin, Seamus Hickey, Barry Foley, TJ Ryan, Ciaran Carey, Alan Browne, Steve McDonagh, Mark Foley, Tom Condon, Pat Heffernan, Turlough Herbert, Adrian O'Sullivan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.