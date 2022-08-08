PICS: Brave St Pats men take the plunge in successful fundraiser!

St Patricks GAA took to the sky on Sunday the 31st July, with 26 people stepping up in Clonbullogue Co Offaly to raise funds for the club by doing a tandem skydive.
At one stage it didn't look like the jumps would go ahead due to the weather but around lunchtime the skies started to clear and all 26 got to skydive from 13,000 feet for an experience they will never forget.
A large number of families and friends who travelled to support our skydivers all added to the excitement of the day.
To see the brave souls before their dives, click >arrow> or 'Next' to see the fear!
