Mid Tipp GAA Scene: U19 mid final set to be decided

Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

Dillion Quirke RIP: Mid Tipperary and indeed County Tipperary and beyond were saddened and shocked to learn of the untimely and sudden passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary Senior Hurler Dillon Quirke last Friday evening. Mid Tipperary GAA Board would like to extend its sincere sympathy to Dillon’s family; his loving parents, Dan & Hazel, sisters Shannon & Kellie at this very difficult time. May Dillon’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.



Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Hurling Final: This Wednesday evening sees Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Upperchurch Drombane in the Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Hurling Final. This game takes place in Littleton with a 7pm throw in. A reminder to all patrons that this is an all ticket game and these can be purchased on the Tipperary GAA Website.



Fixtures/Results: With the sad and sudden passing of Dillon Quirke RIP last Friday evening all Tipperary Hurling & Football games were postponed last weekend. This week sees the below fixtures take place:

Wednesday August 10th:

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Mid U19B Hurling Final: Upperchurch Drombane vs Gortnahoe Glengoole on at 7pm in Littleton.

Thursday August 11th:

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship: Loughmore Castleiney vs Gortnahoe Glengoole at 7.30pm in Castleiney.

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship: Moyne Templetuohy vs Boherlahan Dualla at 7.45pm in Templetuohy.

Saturday August 13th:

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship: Drom Inch vs Cloankenny at 5pm in the Ragg.

Sunday August 14th:

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship: Upperchurch Drombane vs Loughmore Castleiney at 12noon in Drombane.

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship: Killea vs Gortnahoe Glengoole at 7pm in Killea.

