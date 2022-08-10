Tipperary people encouraged to learn about the benefits of palliative care

The All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Tipperary to become better informed about palliative care and its benefits as part of Palliative Care Week.

Now in its ninth year, Palliative Care Week takes place from September 11-17.

The week aims to raise awareness across about the difference palliative care can make to people’s quality of life.

This year’s theme is Palliative Care: Living as well as Possible.

It echoes AIIHPC’s commitment to raising awareness of the positive impact that palliative care has on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families; allowing them to live their lives as fully as they can.

“We chose this year’s theme as we wanted to show how palliative care enables people to have a good quality of life,” said Karen Charnley, AIIHPC director

To find out more, visit thepalliativehub.com/

Any groups or individuals wishing to obtain leaflets and / or posters can contact AIIHPC by calling 01-4912948 or by emailing info@aiihpc.org