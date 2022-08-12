Proposal for new Clonmel and Cahir greenway unveiled

Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are looking for feedback from the public on the new proposal for the Cahir to Clonmel Greenway.
The proposal would connect the Suir Blueway in Clonmel to Cahir and also link in with another greenway being planned that would link Marlfield to Clonmel.
The greenway would enable walking and cycling between and around the two towns to promote tourism in the area, along with a viable option for recreation and exercise for locals.
A wide study area has been identified by the bodies and details can be found on a dedicated website www.suirgreenwaytipperary.ie and submissions can be made up to September 12th.
The project is at an early stage of development and there will be a formal planning application at a later date if the project is viable.
