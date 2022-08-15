Irish Water is reporting an issue at the Commons pump station in Ballingarry
Irish Water is reporting via social media an issue at the Commons pump station.
They say homes and businesses in the Ballingarry area may be without water supply or experience low pressure.
Irish Water says they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Due to an issue at the Commons pump station in Tipperary, homes and businesses in the Commons and Ballingarry area may without supply or have low water pressure. Irish Water are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/vkGzfCprXS— Irish Water (@IrishWater) August 15, 2022
