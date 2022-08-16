Arrabawn All-Ireland U15 hurling competition to take place in Tipperary

The Arrabawn and John Doyle under 15 hurling Tournaments are wonderful competitions and continue to develop players, said Tipperary star Jason Forde at the launch held at the Abbey Court Nenagh last Saturday evening.

The Tipperary and Silvermines star, himself an Arrabawn winner in 2009 when Tipperary defeated Galway in the final at Semple Stadium, was accompanied by fellow Tipperary star Jake Morris who played for Tipperary under 16s in 2015 which reached the semi finals.

Forde continued. “It’s a wonderful competition and we were both lucky to have taken part in the competition. The Arrabawn helps to develop players and there is a great pathway in Tipperary at the moment. It's great to have the competition back after two years absence due to covid. It will attract many supporters to get out and watch the games and watch the next generation coming through.”

Four North Tipperary venues, Moneygall, Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh and Nenagh will host the event on Saturday 27th August. The Tournament, which is to enter its 35th year, was launched last Saturday evening in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh in front of many leading GAA dignitaries as well as Conor Ryan, CEO of Arrabawn.

“The Arrabawn or the old Nenagh Co-op which was associated with the tournament back the years. From our perception, it is very helpful. We get a phone call every year from the lads (Tipp Coiste na N’Og), wanting to be involved and they organise it each year. Every year it gives us a fantastic weekend of hurling. We are back in local venues like Borris-Ileigh, Moneygall, Toomevara and Nenagh and we are really proud to be involved,” said Conor.

Always known as the All-Ireland Under 16 it was changed to under 15 level in 2019 when Cork won both the A and B titles and Tommy Landers, Chairman of Tipperary Coiste na N’Og was master of ceremonies for the evening. He welcomed a long list of people who attended starting with senior chairman Joe Kennedy and Secretary Tim Floyd. Both Jimmy Minogue, Vice Chairman Tipperary County Board and Tom Maher, Secretary of the CCC passed on their apologies for their absence.

Tipperary senior board chairman Joe Kennedy spoke about the importance of the Arrabawn and John Doyle competitions.

“Everybody has gone through development squads over the last three or four years and this is the pinnacle before going on to county minor. It's a step up from your club. I would like to congratulate Tommy (Landers) and all of Coiste na N’Og for organising the event. A lot of work goes into it. I would also like to thank Arrabawn for their contribution to the competition,” said Joe.

In continuing his welcoming speech, Tommy Landers welcomed his own committee of Coiste na nOg including secretary John Sheedy, PRO Ann McGrath along with Matin Carroll, Chairman North Tipperary Coiste na nOg. Martin Carroll thanked the County board for its help and also thanked the work of the volunteers in the hosts club for the work done so far.

Paudie Malone, GDA North Tipperary represented Kevin Hally who is the head of the GDA’s in Tipperary while Philip Kelly, Ballinahinch represented the North Tipperary Referees. A number of young players from local clubs were also present with each wearing the colours of the participating counties taking part.

The Draw for the Arrabawn and the John Doyle Cup 2022

After that, all the speeches for the semi-finals of the six competitions were performed. Conor Ryan drew the names out of the bowel. The draw is as follows.

Arrabawn Cup Semi Finals

Limerick 1 v Kilkenny 1 at Nenagh

Dublin 1 v First place in Group 2 at Nenagh

Final in Nenagh



Arrabawn Shield Semi Finals

Cork 1 v Wexford 1 at Borrisoleigh

Second Group 2 v Cork 2 at Borrisoleigh



Arrabawn Plate Semi Finals

Waterford 1 v Third team in Group 2 in Toomevara

Galway White v Laois at Toomevara

Final in Toomevara

John Doyle Cup Semi Finals

Kildare v Group 1 First at Moneygall

Dublin 2 v Kilkenny 2 at Moneygall

Final in Nenagh

John Doyle Plate Semi Finals

Waterford 2 v Limerick 2 in Toomevara

Third team in Group 1 v Wexford 2 in Toomevara

Final in Toomevara



Arrabawn Shield Semi Finals

Cork 3 v Cork 4 at Borrisoleigh

Second Group 1 v Kerry at Borrisoleigh

Final at Borrisoleigh

There are two groups yet to be complete for either competition with Tipperary, Galway and Clare involved in both. Those games were to be played two weeks ago but were postponed own to the sad passing of Dillon Quirke.

The team finishing first in the Arrabawn will feature in the Cup competition with the runners up taking part in the Shield while the team finishing third will enter the plate. The same credentials occur for the John Doyle Cup.