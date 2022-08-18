Farmers' market will support RehabCare services in Clonmel

All funds raised locally from RehabCare farmers' market and raffle in Clonmel will stay locally
RehabCare reaches into every community across the country, including four centres based in Clonmel: Bridgewater House, Suirdrop, Mill, and Knocklofty Rural Resource Centre.
These vital services provide support to people with additional support needs to achieve their full potential by maximising their independence, their community presence and participation.
Today, Thursday, August 18 at 11am, RehabCare Knocklofty at Kilnamack West (Eircode E91 YR52) will host its first Farmers’ Market, selling a variety of goods, including organic vegetables, homemade jams and baking, and creative crafts, all grown and handcrafted in Knocklofty. All are welcome.
This year’s raffle has some fantastic prizes including a €500 AllGo Universal Giftcard (kindly sponsored by LEAD, Boston Scientific); a €150 Chez Hans dinner voucher (kindly sponsored by Camida) and hampers/gift cards/vouchers (thanks are extended to all the generous sponsors).
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased directly from any of the RehabCare Centres in Clonmel. Tickets cost €2 each or three for €5. The raffle will take place on Friday, with all winners notified on the day.
All funds raised locally stay locally, so all support is greatly appreciated.
