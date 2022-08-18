Search

18 Aug 2022

Farmers' market will support RehabCare services in Clonmel

Raffle has some fantastic prizes on offer

Farmers' market will support RehabCare services in Clonmel

All funds raised locally from RehabCare farmers' market and raffle in Clonmel will stay locally

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

RehabCare reaches into every community across the country, including four centres based in Clonmel: Bridgewater House, Suirdrop, Mill, and Knocklofty Rural Resource Centre.
These vital services provide support to people with additional support needs to achieve their full potential by maximising their independence, their community presence and participation.
Today, Thursday, August 18 at 11am, RehabCare Knocklofty at Kilnamack West (Eircode E91 YR52) will host its first Farmers’ Market, selling a variety of goods, including organic vegetables, homemade jams and baking, and creative crafts, all grown and handcrafted in Knocklofty. All are welcome.

This year’s raffle has some fantastic prizes including a €500 AllGo Universal Giftcard (kindly sponsored by LEAD, Boston Scientific); a €150 Chez Hans dinner voucher (kindly sponsored by Camida) and hampers/gift cards/vouchers (thanks are extended to all the generous sponsors).

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased directly from any of the RehabCare Centres in Clonmel. Tickets cost €2 each or three for €5. The raffle will take place on Friday, with all winners notified on the day.

All funds raised locally stay locally, so all support is greatly appreciated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media