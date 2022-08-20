Alcoholics Anonymous annual convention will be held over three days in Tipperary

The Alcoholics Anonymous convention will be held at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel from Friday-Sunday, August 26-28
The Tipperary groups of Alcoholics Anonymous will hold their 40th annual convention in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 26-28.
An open public meeting will be held on Sunday morning at 11.30.
This meeting is open to all members of the public.
If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and would like to stop or would like to find out more about Alcoholics Anonymous please come along, as the organisation is available and there to help.
