Golden Tidy Village campaign pay tribute to two of their own
It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye this week to two people who were so involved with the Golden Tidy village campaign.
Owen Jackman, who was a member of our current committee and was always one of the first to arrive at our Wednesday evening get-togethers.
Always very helpful with any work to be done and with a smile and kind word for everyone.
A thorough gentleman who will be missed by everyone in our community. Rest in peace, Owen.
Kathleen Landy, a kind, lovely lady involved in Tidy Villages in Golden from the very beginning.
One of the founding members, Kathleen was always to the forefront in keeping our village in pristine condition.
Up to recent years, Kathleen could be seen on any given evening mowing the grass and pulling weeds and tending the flowers in Ard Mhuire with a smile and a witty word to all who stopped for a chat.
Her likes will never be seen again. Rest in peace, Kathleen.
