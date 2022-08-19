Roscrea man Kevin Molloy’s photo to feature at RDS exhibition

An image taken by Roscrea photographer, Kevin Molloy, will be showcased in an outdoor exhibition at part of the 2022 Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.



Kevin’s photo, called “Horsehead and Flame Nebulas” and taken in Rathcabbin, will be put on display along with 19 other top-rated images at as part of an outdoor exhibition, from Friday, August 12, 2022. The exhibition will hang at the railings of DIAS’s premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin and is free to attend.



The photo was entered into the “Out of this World” category and depicts the Horsehead Nebula, one of the most famous nebulae in the sky. Located in Orion, the “horse head” is a dense layer of dust and gas that blocks any objects from emitting light behind it.



The Flame Nebula is also present in the image. It is an emission nebula also in the Orion constellation, located about 900 to 1,500 light-years away from Earth.



The winners were selected by a judging panel following a rigorous judging process of over 180 entries. In addition to Prof Peter Gallagher, the judging panel included Brenda Fitzsimons, Picture Editor, The Irish Times; John Flannery, Vice-President, Irish Astronomical Society; and Niamh Breathnach, Director, Alice PR & Events.



The winning images are all available to view now online on www.reachforthestars.ie.

DIAS’s “Reach for the Stars” competition is being run in partnership with The Irish Times and is sponsored by Alice PR & Events. The Irish Astronomical Society are initiative supporters.