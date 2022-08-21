Clonmel Athletic Club to host fun run/walk for Down Syndrome Ireland

Clonmel AC, in association with Boston Scientific , will host a fun run/walk at Powerstown Park on Friday August 26 for Down Syndrome Ireland
Clonmel Athletic Club are delighted to promote once again in association with Boston Scientific a fun/run walk 5K in Powerstown Park on Friday August 26 at 6.30pm.
All funds raised this year will go to a very worthy charity, Down Syndrome Ireland, Tipperary Branch.
There will be bouncy castles, music and refreshments for all families, so come along and join in the fun, non-competitive event and help raise funds for a very worthy charity. It will be a fun filled evening and all in good cause so spread the word amongst your family and friends!
Registration will take place in Powerstown Racecourse from 6pm onwards.
Indeed we are very grateful to Powerstown Racecourse Ltd for the use of their fine facilities.
