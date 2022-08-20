Search

20 Aug 2022

Preparations continue for Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Tipperary

New route for race which will be held in Clonmel on August 28

Boston Scientific Half Marathon

Jane Hewitt, Tony Walsh and Dan Crotty cross Knocklofty Bridge during the Boston Scientific Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

20 Aug 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

The very popular Boston Scientific Half Marathon takes place on Sunday week August 28 at the starting time of 10am.
It is great to have this event back live again. Clonmel Athletic Club is very grateful to Boston Scientific for sponsoring this classic event again.
This year’s event has a new route. The race headquarters is Colaiste Cheitinn, The Mall, Clonmel, E91 K2E2. Parking for this event is also very close to the race headquarters at both the Suirside carpark (Eircode E91 F58) and the Old Bridge carpark (Eircode E91 K461).
Race headquarters will have changing facilities and toilets, while a few toilets will also be positioned at the start, which is approximately 1,500 metres from the race headquarters.
There will be three water stations – at 3.5 miles, 7.5 miles and 11 miles.
Please note that the wearing of headphones is strictly forbidden. This is for runners’ safety.
Anyone wearing headphones will be disqualified and no time given.
Please listen to the stewards en route and please respect the route.
This is a very scenic area so do not discard litter, especially when running on The Blueway, as we will not tolerate empty bottles/litter being discarded into the river.

Fethard 7-a-side team strikes a blow for Tipperary ladies football

The Blues reach All-Ireland final in Dublin

The race will start on the Waterford Road, close to the Moangarriff roundabout. The athletes will run towards the town centre for approximately 400 metres, where they will enter Mulcahy Park and make their way onto The Blueway.
Here they will turn right and head up The Blueway and along the Quay to Bridge Street corner.
They will turn left and head over to the Old Bridge. Here they will turn left and run along the Raheen Road, Coleville Road and Kilganey.
At the Sir Thomas’ Bridge T junction, they will go right and head down towards Kilsheelan.
On reaching Kilsheelan, they will turn right and make their way on The Blueway.
On reaching The Blueway they will then run all the way into Clonmel to the finish line at the Gashouse Bridge.
This route is relatively flat, with a few inclines on the way down to Kilsheelan.
On crossing the finishing line, the athletes will receive their well-earned and specially designed medallion.
Then they can proceed to the race headquarters, where they will receive their specially designed long sleeve tee-shirt along with their goody bag.
Post-race refreshments will also be available at the race headquarters.
This year’s list of prizes is as follows: First three senior men and women, with the first man and woman each winning €300.
There will also be prizes for the first man and woman over 40, over 50 and over 60.
All athletes are requested to follow the stewards’ instructions at all times and drivers along the route from the Old Bridge to Kilsheelan are requested to be aware of the athletes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media