Preparations continue for Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Tipperary

The very popular Boston Scientific Half Marathon takes place on Sunday week August 28 at the starting time of 10am.

It is great to have this event back live again. Clonmel Athletic Club is very grateful to Boston Scientific for sponsoring this classic event again.

This year’s event has a new route. The race headquarters is Colaiste Cheitinn, The Mall, Clonmel, E91 K2E2. Parking for this event is also very close to the race headquarters at both the Suirside carpark (Eircode E91 F58) and the Old Bridge carpark (Eircode E91 K461).

Race headquarters will have changing facilities and toilets, while a few toilets will also be positioned at the start, which is approximately 1,500 metres from the race headquarters.

There will be three water stations – at 3.5 miles, 7.5 miles and 11 miles.

Please note that the wearing of headphones is strictly forbidden. This is for runners’ safety.

Anyone wearing headphones will be disqualified and no time given.

Please listen to the stewards en route and please respect the route.

This is a very scenic area so do not discard litter, especially when running on The Blueway, as we will not tolerate empty bottles/litter being discarded into the river.

The race will start on the Waterford Road, close to the Moangarriff roundabout. The athletes will run towards the town centre for approximately 400 metres, where they will enter Mulcahy Park and make their way onto The Blueway.

Here they will turn right and head up The Blueway and along the Quay to Bridge Street corner.

They will turn left and head over to the Old Bridge. Here they will turn left and run along the Raheen Road, Coleville Road and Kilganey.

At the Sir Thomas’ Bridge T junction, they will go right and head down towards Kilsheelan.

On reaching Kilsheelan, they will turn right and make their way on The Blueway.

On reaching The Blueway they will then run all the way into Clonmel to the finish line at the Gashouse Bridge.

This route is relatively flat, with a few inclines on the way down to Kilsheelan.

On crossing the finishing line, the athletes will receive their well-earned and specially designed medallion.

Then they can proceed to the race headquarters, where they will receive their specially designed long sleeve tee-shirt along with their goody bag.

Post-race refreshments will also be available at the race headquarters.

This year’s list of prizes is as follows: First three senior men and women, with the first man and woman each winning €300.

There will also be prizes for the first man and woman over 40, over 50 and over 60.

All athletes are requested to follow the stewards’ instructions at all times and drivers along the route from the Old Bridge to Kilsheelan are requested to be aware of the athletes.