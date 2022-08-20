Thurles Golf Club - Congratulations to our Mixed Foursomes team who overcame Lismore in the Semi-Final last Saturday

TEAMS

Congratulations to our Mixed Foursomes team who overcame Lismore in the Area Semi-Final last Saturday in Lismore.



They meet Skibbereen in the final on Saturday 27th August in Waterford Castle. Well done & best of luck to all the panel and team managers Marian Finn and Joe Kerrigan!



Best of luck to our Junior Cup team who play Cork in the Area Final this Saturday, 20th August, in Thurles. All support for the panel and team managers Bart Flynn and Joe Kerrigan would be greatly appreciated in the Club on Saturday!



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday August 11 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st James Slattery (16) 40pts

2nd Enda Keane (6) 39pts

3rd Tom Phelan (6) 39pts

4th Martan Fennelly (17) 39pts

5th David Cuthbert (9) 38pts

Sunday 14th August – 18 Hole Singles Stroke

1st John Fanning 67

2nd Declan Corcoran 69

3rd Liam O’Dwyer 69

4th John Kenny 69

Gross PJ O’Dowd 77



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

The current Lotto Year ended on Wednesday 3rd August which means that annual payments of €90 are due. If you pay €90 and wish to remain in the lotto or indeed if you wish to sign up to the Lotto for the coming year at this reduced rate, please arrange to drop payment into Ashling.



THIS WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,900

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



LADIES GOLF NOTES

Ladies Results

Tuesday August 9th - Mr Thomas Maguire’s Captain’s Prize to the Ladies

1st Marie Crowley (37) 40 pts

2nd Catherine Mulcahy (36) 40 pts

Best Gross Mary Coman O ‘Neill (15) 23 Gross pts

3rd Fionnuala Corcoran (23) 40 pts

4th Ita Clohessy (47) 40 pts

5th Sadie O ‘Dwyer (32) 39 pts

2’s Competition - Jean Butler & Jacqueline Corbett at 3rd, Marcella Broderick, Bernie Mc Loughlin, Mary Coman O ‘Neill & Margarite O ‘Reilly at 5th

9 Holes Singles S/F

1st Ann Hall (19) 19 pts



Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday August 16th - Ladies Open Team of 3 Kindly sponsored by Jackie Cahill TD

Sunday Aug 21st - 18 Holes Singles S/F



Team News

Congratulations to The Mixed Team and Managers on their Win against Lismore Golf Club on Sunday in Lismore. They go forward to The Munster-east Final in Waterford Castle on August 27th.

Best of Luck to The Diageo team and Managers in their match Against Dundrum Golf club next Friday at 4pm. Support welcomed.