Pride of place: A special thanks to those who work hard to make Littleton lovely
A special tribute and thanks is due to local man Ned Bannon who in all seasons has been keeping Littleton beautiful.
With a lot of work he has put in place a colourful display of flowers, arranged in around 80 large pots, boxes and beds on the Main Street, Thurles Road and at the grotto, garage and church.
Due to the recent drought the big pots need ten litres of water daily as well as showering the leaves to remove dust and oil film caused by the heavy traffic. Pots are painted, footpaths power washed and new plants will be put in place for the autumn and winter.
Thanks to Cllr Sean Ryan who has helped with the funding. All offers of help with the work as well as financial contributions are welcome.
