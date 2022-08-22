New bridge: Work is due to get underway on Tipperary's new river crossing

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the news that long awaited works are commencing on the Ballina/Killaloe Crossing.

“I’m pleased with the very positive news that works are commencing at long last on the new Shannon crossing in Ballina/Killaloe. There had been some worry locally in recent times that this major infrastructure project had been delayed and I am pleased to say that following significant efforts, progress has now been made," he said.



The Thurles-based TD said that earlier this year, Minister Michael McGrath announced that the State would ensure that key infrastructure projects would not be delayed as a result of the increasing cost of construction, by covering much of the inflationary costs.

"In my view, it is vital that the Government stepped in to avoid obstructive delays in a number of such projects. I am glad to learn that progress has finally been made in relation to the new Shannon crossing and I would like to thank Minister McGrath personally for his work with me in relation to this," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that Ballina and Killaloe were currently "choked with traffic", and this new Shannon crossing, once completed, will be transformative for tourism, industry, business, transport and daily life in this area.