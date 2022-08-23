Search

23 Aug 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - Tipperary athletics fixtures for the upcoming Cross Country Season

Well done to Mossy Bracken who traveled down to compete in the John Buckley Sports Cork City 10 Mile Road Race on Saturday, August 20

Tipperary Athletics Fixtures for the upcoming Cross Country Season

Tipperary Athletics Fixtures for the upcoming Cross Country Season

Cork 10 Mile: Mossy Bracken traveled down the country to compete in the John Buckley Sports Cork City 10 Mile Road Race on Saturday, August 20th, Mossy ran a good race was up with the leaders for a considerable time who set a very fast pace he battled and hung on for 13th place finish out of a large field of 1054 runners in a time of 55mins & 38secs, Well done Mossy.

Juvenile Training is Back:
Juvenile Training for the cross country season returns to our club field in Littleton on Tuesday, August 30th & Thursday, September 1st and will run every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter. Training Time is our usual time from 7pm to 8pm new athletes and help welcome.


Club Meeting Coming up: 
a Meeting for Moycarkey Coolcroo is being scheduled for Monday, September 5th if all members, senior athletes & parents can state their availability via our Whatsapp group on 0872467226. Your support is Very Much Appreciated.

Local News

