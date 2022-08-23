Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - Tipperary athletics fixtures for the upcoming Cross Country Season

Tipperary Athletics Fixtures for the upcoming Cross Country Season
Cork 10 Mile: Mossy Bracken traveled down the country to compete in the John Buckley Sports Cork City 10 Mile Road Race on Saturday, August 20th, Mossy ran a good race was up with the leaders for a considerable time who set a very fast pace he battled and hung on for 13th place finish out of a large field of 1054 runners in a time of 55mins & 38secs, Well done Mossy.
Juvenile Training is Back:
Juvenile Training for the cross country season returns to our club field in Littleton on Tuesday, August 30th & Thursday, September 1st and will run every Tuesday and Thursday thereafter. Training Time is our usual time from 7pm to 8pm new athletes and help welcome.
Club Meeting Coming up:
a Meeting for Moycarkey Coolcroo is being scheduled for Monday, September 5th if all members, senior athletes & parents can state their availability via our Whatsapp group on 0872467226. Your support is Very Much Appreciated.
