Clonmel Family Carers support Irish Wheelchair Association campaign

The Tipperary branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is running an awareness campaign in towns throughout the county this week
The manager of the Clonmel Family Carers branch is supporting the campaign of the Irish Wheelchair Association /Tipperary branch on their 'Back in 5' campaign which is taking place in towns throughout the county this week from 11am to 12pm.
Wednesday 24th - Clonmel
Thursday 25th - Cahir
Friday 26th - Tipperary
Local Gardaí will be in attendance to support the event, and the campaign should last no longer than one hour in each location. They urge everyone to come along on the morning to show your support.
