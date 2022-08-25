Tipperary GAA Scene

FBD Insurance County Championships

There was another action packed weekend of hurling across the county last weekend as games took place in the FBD Insurance County Senior, Premier Intermediate and Intermediate championships.



The action in the senior competition got underway in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the meeting of Holycross Ballycahill and Toomevara in what was an entertaining game of hurling that looked to be heading the Mid teams direction, however Toomevara took control of the game in the second half to emerge with the points on a full time score of Toomevara 2-18, Holycross Ballycahill 0-20.



Also on Saturday evening, Kiladangan and Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill met in Dolla and while the men from the west put it up to their northern opponents for a good period of the game, in the end Kiladangan found their rhythm and took control of the game, winning by 1-18 to 0-09 in the end.



In Group 1, the action got underway early on Sunday afternoon with both Round 3 games taking place at 12.30pm. In Boherlahan, Clonoulty Rossmore and Moycarkey Borris played a very entertaining game in front of a large crowd. The West champions seemed to be well on top at certain stages of the game but to their credit Moycarkey Borris never gave up and stayed in the game right to the final whistle. But it was Clonoulty Rossmore who came out on top in the end winning by 0-25 to 1-19.



The other game in the group took place in the Ragg and was between Nenagh Eire Óg and Kilruane MacDonaghs. This was another close affair and as the game headed into the last 5 minutes there was only a point separating the sides, Nenagh then seemed to spring into life and inspired by county star Jake Morris who scored what can only be described as a wonder goal, Nenagh went on to win by 3-19 to 1-17.



FBD Semple Stadium played host to a double header of senior hurling action on Sunday afternoon, the action got underway with the meeting of near neighbours and rivals Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens. The 2021 county champions got off to a lightning start and seemed to be in total control as they lead by 7 points mid way through the opening half, however the Templemore men then settled into the game and by the time half time arrived the lead was down to just 4 points.



JK Brackens got of to the dream start at the beginning of the second half as Lyndon Fairbrother had the ball in the back of the Loughmore-Castleiney net, from there on the game was always in the balance and could have gone either way. When the final whistle was blown both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils as it ended all square 1-16 each.



The second game in the stadium was another all Mid clash as Drom & Inch and Thurles Sarsfields went into battle in what was expected to be a titanic encounter, however the game never really came to life and it was the men in green and white who were by far the better side as they set out their stall in very impressive fashion. The full time score in this game was Drom & Inch 3-21, Thurles Sarsfields 0-23.



In Nenagh near neighbours Borris-Ileigh and Templederry Kenyons met to decide the outcome of their game and yet again this was a very good game of hurling that was very closely contested for a long period of the game, but in the end the experience and dept of talent that Borris-Ileigh had at their disposal proved to be the difference as they surged ahead in the final quarter running out 0-29 to 0-23 winners.



In the Premier Intermediate championship, Cashel King Cormacs had a very impressive 0-21 to 1-13 win over North champions Portroe on Saturday afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium.



Also on Saturday afternoon in Borrisoleigh, Killenaule proved too strong for Ballina as they won by 3-21 to 3-13, on Saturday evening in Littleton we had the meeting of Carrick Swan and Clonakenny in their Round 2 game which resulted in a comfortable 3-20 to 1-18 win for Clonakenny, while in Bansha on Saturday evening, St Marys continued on winning ways as they enjoyed a 2-19 to 2-16 win over Sean Treacys.

On Sunday afternoon the clash of Newport and Burgess in Nenagh was essentially a must win game for both sides. Newport held out for a well deserved 3-17 to 2-16 win. There was another all North clash down the road in Toomevara as Roscrea and Silvermines aimed to add to their opening round wins and it was to be Roscrea’s day as they saw off their opponents by 1-17 to 2-09.



In the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship there were wins for Drom & Inch over Shannon Rovers, Lorrha Dorrha over Golden Kilfeacle, Boherlahan Dualla defeated Carrick Davins, Skeheenarinky over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Ballinahinch got the better of Borrisokane, Kilsheelan Kilcash overcame Arravale Rovers, while Moneygall proved too strong for Cappawhite in their game.



This weekend we return to the big ball as Round 3 of the FBD Insurance County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships take place. Tickets for all these games are now available on the tickets section of the Tipperary GAA website.

Supporters will also be able to avail of our tap and go contactless payments system which is now in operation at all games meaning that if you cannot pre purchase your tickets you can pay with your card on entry to the venue.



Dr Harty Cup Draws

The draws were made last week for the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup. From a Tipperary point of view Group B is the group that will be the focus of many as Our Ladys Templemore and Thurles CBS have been drawn together. Nenagh CBS are in Group A, while cashel community school will compete in Group C. The draw is as follows:



Group A – DLS Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh

Group B – Thurles CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, Our Ladys Templemore

Group C – Ardscoil Ris, St. Flannans, Cashel Community School

Group D – St. Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St. Colman’s Fermoy



GAA in our Schools

As a new school year begins, we take a look at the importance of sport and in particular GAA in our Primary schools. The playing and development of Gaelic games in and through the Primary School has been a traditional and vital custom over many, many years. It is founded on the strong and vibrant relationship between the GAA Club and the Primary School at local level and is dependent on the good will and voluntary effort of Primary School Teachers.



The hope is that if children are not members of a club, they will join one or that if they do not wish to continue playing when they leave school, that they can say that at one stage of their lives they played Gaelic games.



Remembering that children eventually become adults, we want to endeavour to give them an image of the GAA that is of an inclusive, child-centred association that they would in turn want their children to be part of. We also suggest that by introducing children to Gaelic games in primary schools they are also afforded with many opportunities for learning that will enhance their experience of curricular physical education and extra-curricular school sport.



The pathway of games development in our Primary Schools is divided into three stages and aligns with the aims and objectives of the Primary Physical Education Curriculum.



Stage 1 Nursery

The first stage in the pathway begins in Junior Infants with a Nursery Programme. The Nursery Programme to Nursery Programmes page is a series of activities which aim to develop the basic movement and coordination skills required to play Gaelic games.



Stage 2 Go Games

Once the basic skills to play Gaelic games have been developed children are introduced to Go Games. Go Games are small-sided versions of Hurling and Gaelic Football which have been devised for children up to and including 11 years of age. The games are organised on principles of fun, participation and skill development.



GAA Coaching in Schools

**Over 90% of schools avail of GAA coaching. This may be provided by the Teachers themselves or through the County Games Development Department.

All lessons are designed to meet the aims of the primary school curriculum and teachers are encouraged to work together with coaches to maximise the impact for pupils.



Stage 3 Inter-School Competitions

The final stage in the pathway are the Cumann na mBunscol competitions organised at senior class level (5th and 6th classes, P6/P7). These competitive leagues are organised on a match or blitz basis.

The policy under which Go Games and Inter-School Competitions must be organised, as approved by Central Council.



The Teacher

The central figure in this development pathway is the teacher, aided and supported GAA volunteers and personnel. This pathway from junior infants to 6th class/P7 supports the teacher and the school in delivering a coordinated programme aligned to the ‘Games’ strand of the Physical Education curriculum and provides valuable linkage to other strands such as athletics and gymnastics.



Club/School Links

Seventy-five percent of primary school teachers surveyed during 2009 GAA in-service summer courses reported that they found the support of their local GAA club to be good or excellent. While this is encouraging, it is important that all clubs ensure that they establish strong links with their local primary school.



Cumann na mBunscol

Cumann na mBunscol is the voluntary organisation of primary school teachers who promote our native games of camogie, hurling, football, rounders, handball and athletics.



Tipperary Handball

Tipperary Handball has made a great comeback after a hectic Munster campaign. In the softball singles our players have been very impressive and have had great success in All-Ireland semi Finals against Leinster opposition. In GMAS Martin Mc Inerney Travelled to Crinkle to take on Offaly’s Sean Ryan . Martin recorded a great win in 2 straight games 21/16, 21/11.

Billy Mullins travelled to Kells & beat Jimmy Reilly Meath 21/9, 21/9. Pakie Mullins was in Clonmel and Beat Dublin’s Eugene Kennedy 21/8, 21/4. In EMBS Willie Bourke saw off the Challenge of Dublin’s Martin Mc Kenna in Ballina winning 21/6, 21/1. In MBS Paddy Delaney Beat J.R. Finn from Wexford. In Intermediate singles Gerome Cahill was beaten by an in form Chris Doyle from Wicklow 21/15, 21/11. In O35AS Ger Coonan was beaten by Tommy Hynes in St Mary’s Wexford. In U21S Rory Grace is through to the all Ireland Final. Tipp are through to All Ireland Semi Finals in Intermediate Doubles James Prentice & Jerome Cahill Ballina/Lahorna.



U21D Rory Grace & Eoin Healy Lahorna & Newport

MAD John Ferncombe/David Moloney) Cashel

MBD Paddy Delaney & Kevin Buckley Cashel

SMAD Paul Mullins/Eddie Farrell) Clonmel

GMBD Christy Carey & Willie Burke Ballina

EMAD Kevin Mullins/Adrian Johnson)Clonmel

RMAD Billy & Pakie Mullins Clonmel

Our Juvenile will contest Munster Finals in both Girls & Boys.

Our Girls are out in Broadford in Limerick on Saturday 27th August.

U12D Ava Carey & Molly Joyce V Cork

U12S Molly Ann Darcy V Winner of Clare & Cork

U14D Sarah Williams & Clodagh Shinners V Kerry

In Boys on Sunday 4th September

U12S Robert Dunne V Cork

U12D Adam Hayde & Fionn Moloney V Cork

U13S Josh Moroney V Winner of Cork & Waterford

U13D James Gould & Oisin Carroll V Winner of Cork & Waterford

U14S Dean Carey V Waterford