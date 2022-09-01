Cappawhite Gaels keep noses in front to claim west U19 crown

McGrath Oil West U19 B Hurling Championship Final

Cappawhite Gaels 1-20(23)

Golden/Kilfeacle 0-17(17)

Francis Coughlan at Dundrum

Cappawhite Gaels claimed the McGrath Oil West U19B Hurling Championship title in a sun-drenched Dundrum on Tuesday evening overcoming the challenge of Golden/Kilfeacle.

A minute silence was observed before throw in memory of the passing of John Stapleton.

Free takers played a huge part of the game with James Quinlan and Ben Currivan going tit for tat especially in the first thirty minutes. Cappawhite were always in control despite the sides being level five times in the opening half and their ability to take scores from play gave them a three-point edge at the break.

The game took a major turn when Stephen Dee goaled straight after the restart to double the Gaels advantage. Golden/Kilfeacle did cancel this out with three points but gradually Cappawhite pulled clear with James Dee and James Quinlan taking control of the midfield while Mikey and Sam Carmody were to the fore in attack. Dee and Quinlan also dropping back to provide extra cover for the defence.

At one stage in the second half Cappawhite Gaels had stretched their advantage out to ten points but Golden/Kilfeacle rallied late. Cappawhite were getting numbers back as Golden/Kilfeacle did create some half goal chances where Neil Clancy had to be alert.

The first half was fairly uneventful in what was tit for tat for the most. Cian O’Carroll and Stephen Dee had points for Cappawhite in the opening two minutes before Ben Currivan scored his first of seven pointed frees in the half in the sixth minute.

It was three minutes later before Aaron Colohan got Golden/Kilfeacle off the mark from play. A Ben Currivan free tied the game for the first of five times in the half. The sides went blow for blow with Ben Currivan frees cancelling out each time Cappawhite Gaels went ahead mostly with James Quinlan on target from placed balls. Cappawhite were on top defensively but the concession of placed balls was keeping Golden/Kilfeacle in the contest.

Sam Carmody was proving a handful at full forward and pointed twice from play. It was this ability by the Cappawhite forwards that gave them the edge at the interval. Further points from Mikey Carmody and Tommy O’Mahony brought the advantage to four points but Ben Currivan replied with the last score of the half from a placed ball. Cappawhite Gaels leading 0-11 to 0-8 at the break.

The second half had an eventful start. Jack Leamy had replaced the injured Lee Hayes and was walking back towards the goal when the ball was thrown in. Stephen Dee gathered possession with his shot going over the goalkeeper and into the net. The goal may have stunned Golden/Kilfeacle but in the space of three minutes they had cancelled it out with Ben Currivan pointing either side of an effort from Jack Bergin.

It would be as close as they would get. Cappawhite now dictated terms with Stephen Dee and James Dee taking control in midfield while Daire Duggan was strong in the middle of the defence. Quinlan continued his form from placed balls while corner forward Tristan Stokes also got on the scoreboard. Mikey Carmody was now finding a lot more space and a constant threat when in possession.

Tristan Stokes second point with nine to play brought the lead out to ten points. Golden/Kilfeacle didn’t give in. Ben Currivan and Jack Bergin were placed closer to goal as Golden/Kilfeacle pushed the half forward line out to get more space inside. They did reduce the deficit with points including two from Ciaran Byrne. They were now also trying to go for goals and at times looked as they could breach the opposition defence.

A few overhit passes and handling errors didn’t help. Jack Bergin looked dangerous especially when running at the Cappawhite defence while Ben Currivan saw his effort from a twenty-one yard free blocked. Neill Clancy also had to be alert to see off any breaches but the Cappawhite Gaels young men had done enough to take the honours.

Afterwards Daire Duggan accepted the Loughman Centenary Cup from West Board Chairman Tom Hayes.

Teams and Scorers:

Cappawhite Gaels: James Quinlan (0-8, (0-7f)), Stephen Dee (1-2), Sam Carmody (0-3), Mikey Carmody (0-2), Tristan Stokes (0-2), Cian O’Carroll (0-1), Thomas O’Mahony (0-1), Brian G Buckley (0-1).

Golden/Kilfeacle: Ben Currivan (0-12, (0-10f)), Ciaran Byrne (0-2), Aaron Colohan (0-2), Jack Bergin (0-1), Cian Ryan (0-1).

Cappawhite Gaels: Neil Clancy, Tommy Costello, Ben White, Conor Gantley, Michael English, Daire Duggan, Cian O’Carroll, Stephen Dee, James Quinlan, Mikey Carmody, Thomas O’Mahony, Sean Cleary, Tristan Stokes, Sam Carmody, Mark Treacy

Subs used: Kyle Walsh, Patrick Horan, Jamie Buckley, Brian G Buckley.

Golden/Kilfeacle: Lee Hayes, Colin Tuohy, Bryan Murnane, Michael Coman, Cian Ryan, Ciaran Byrne, Aidan Tuohy, Jack Dalton, Aaron Colohan, Ben Currivan, Jack Lonergan, Jack Bergin, Jason Morey, Eanna Ormond, Gavin Dalton.

Subs Used: Jack Leamy, Paudraig Dalton, Sam Hall, James McLoughlin.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)