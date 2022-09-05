Positive parenting support at Knockenrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town

Positive parenting support is available at Knockenrawley Resource Centre
The Knockenrawley Resource Centre and Family Support Worker , Helen Buckley and Tusla Family Support Practitioner, Martina Wells Casey are collaboratively co- hosting a free online positive parenting talk , which will be presented by Professor John Sharry and funded by Tusla Parent Support Champion Project . Contact the centre directly should you require further detail.
ALL ST MARY'S ARE WE! Captain Dean Cagney accepts the O'Sullivan Insurance South U19A Cup from sponsor Sean O'Sullivan and South Board Chairman Seamus Mullins. Also Ronan and Sean. Pic: M. Boland
There will be a Dog Show for Sunday, September 18 in Semple Stadium, Thurles as part of Semple Field Day in support of North & South Tipperary Hospice in association with Tipperary GAA and Fiserv.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.