WOW: Point of the year contender in Tipperary club game last weekend

One of the points of the year was scored last weekend during the clash of Drom & Inch and Borris-Ileigh in FBD Semple Stadium.
Drom & Inch goalkeeper Eoin Collins pointed from a ridiculous distance from open play during the second half of his side's win in Thurles, and will be hard to beat by the conclusion of the championship. See point below.
Ní fheiceann tú a leithéid de seo ró mhinic— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 5, 2022
An iarracht dochreidte seo ó Eoin Collins agus níos mó ar GAA 2022
Anocht / Tonight
⏰ 20:00
@TG4TV@drominch @TipperaryGAA #GAA pic.twitter.com/mj9O4SwR0i
