World Speed Golfers arrive in Tipperary but they're probably gone already

Speed Golf at Dundrum House

Last Monday, September 5, was an exciting morning at Dundrum Golf Course with the Irish Open Speed Golf off to a speedy start with golfers from many countries taking part including USA, Germany, UK and France and Ireland.

The first on the course was our own Bob Hogan Golf Pro at Dundrum and twice world champion. We had plenty of members from County Tipperary Golf and Country Club led by President Kathleen, Captain Brian and Lady Captain Niamh to help & support all the speed golfers on their way. As they run around the course playing excellent golf they are a sight to behold.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday’s 9-hole qualifier was won by Mary Hickey 26.3=21 pts, in 2nd place Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick 29.5=19pts. Best Gross Pauline Walsh 19.7=9 gross pts.

Sunday, August 28 and Wednesday, August, 31, Stableford competition was won by Elizabeth Hayes 40.6=40 pts, in 2nd place Catherine O’Halloran 27.8=40 pts. Best Gross Frances Boyle 12.8 = 22 gross pts.

Tuesday morning social golf was won by Kay Crosse with a very impressive 25 pts.

Thursday evening’s 9-hole was won by Elaine Kinane on 20 pts with 2 Mary Hickey in 2nd place also on 20 pts.

Final Medal of the Year

Our golfing season if coming to an end with our final medal competition Captain Brian Slattery’s prize to the ladies taking place on Sunday September 11 and Wednesday 14.

Photo of a group of the Speed Golf competitors in the Irish Open Speed Golf competition at Dundrum House Golf Course Left to Right; Luke O'Sullivan Galway, Gary Sobczak USA, Lauren Cupp New York, Wes Cupp New York, Scott Dawley Texas, Robert Hogan Dundrum Co Tipperary, Yvonne McSherry London, Luc Ranalo Nashville, Britta Uschamp Germany, Katty Leppard UK, Chris Hundhausen Washington.



MENS GOLF

The winners of last week’s Stableford competition; in 1st place Damien O’Dwyer (23) with 44pts, 2nd Thomas Quealy (7) 41pts. Best Gross Michael O’Grady (5) 35pts, in 3rd place Kevin O’Sullivan (12) 39pts & in 4th place Ailbe Maher (19) with 38pts.

Wednesday 9-hole singles

The winners of last week’s 9-hole competition were; in 1st place Devon Ryan (4) with 20pts, in 2nd place Dessie Ryan (3) with 20pts. Best Gross Captain Brian Slattery (3) 17pts, in 3rd place John McGrath (8) with 20pts.

Fundraiser for Junior Golfers

Next weekend our competition is a funder-raiser for our Junior/ Juvenile committee. We have a very hardworking Junior/Juvenile committee that put a huge work into helping organise the Juniors/Juveniles with our two professionals Marian Riordan and Robert Hogan. We would like to see as many members as possible to give it the maximum support to next weekend’s competition. The future of our club is the many young members we now have playing in golf in Dundrum.

Hole in one for Jimmy

Congratulations to Jimmy Heffernan who had a hole-in-one on the 6th hole from 123 yards

Seniors Golf

Last week’s 15-hole scramble was won by John Grogan Tom Tuohy & Seamus King 48.9 (50.9-2), in 2nd place Gerry Maher, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & John O’Donovan 49.1 (51.1-2) in 3rd place Tommy Moloney, Charley Gaffney, John Browne & Liam Jones 49.7. Congratulations to John Browne who had a hole-in-one at the 6th hole in the Seniors Competition. A big turnout is expected for the annual Fr Ailbe O’Bric competition this week.

Open Singles

The winner of last week’s Open Singles at Dundrum was Seamus Cussen (Newcastle West) with 43 Pts, in second place Kevin McCarthy (Dundrum) with 41Pts. The Best Gross went to John Hadnett (Dundrum) with 33 Gross & in third place Paul Burke (Tipperary) with 40pts.