Tipperary Business Awards tickets are now on sale

Tickets for the 2022 Tipperary Business Awards have been released online today at countytipperary chamber.com.



The prestigious annual awards event, hosted by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Friday, October 7th at Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

The event recognises and celebrates the Tipperary businesses from all across the premier county with 11 competitive categories on the menu, the business community from near and far congregate at the lavish affair for dinner, awards, dancing and more

.

Tickets for the glitzy blacktie evening are available via the chamber website, early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CEO, Michelle Aylward commented: “The Tipperary business awards evening is truly amazing for so many reasons. First of all, it is the county’s biggest networking event of the year and after a 3 year break from the in person gig there has never been an appetite like it before.

"Secondly, there is a real feel-good factor on the night, people are in flying form, delighted to be all dressed up, socialising, networking, and celebrating business in Tipp, it's great fun. We have a brilliant entertainment schedule planned for this year and it is THE event of the year, if you are in business in Tipperary or want to connect with businesses in Tipperary this is the event for you.”



Tickets priced at €120 per person or €1,000 for tables of 10 plus vat, include all key ingredients for a perfect night out with canapes and a prosecco reception on arrival, followed by a four-course sumptuous dinner with wine, a reserved table for the evening and live music