07 Sept 2022

New Principal and Deputy Principal for the Ursuline Secondary School Thurles

Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles school has ‘very good leadership’ - WSE

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Sept 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The start of the 2022 academic year in the Ursuline happened under the guidance of a new managerial team. Ms Tríona Gleeson takes over as Principal from Ms Mary Butler, who retired in August.

Ms Gleeson worked as Deputy Principal alongside Mary Butler for many years previously and, prior to that, was a member of staff in the Maths and PE Departments.

Ms Nóra Tuohy steps into the role of Deputy Principal and joins the other Deputy Principal, Mr Dan Kirby.

The entire Ursuline Community wishes them all the best as school leaders in the years ahead and has every confidence that UCT will continue to go from strength to strength under their direction and vision.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Local News

