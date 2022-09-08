Coffee morning for Little Blue Heroes and National Council for the Blind planned in Cahir

A coffee morning in aid of the Little Blue Heroes charity and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland will take place in Cahir Community Hall on Friday, September 30 from 9.30am to 12pm.
There will be plenty of mouth-watering home baking at the coffee morning. Donations can be submitted to the collection boxes at the event.
Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a charity operated by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.
It provides financial aid to families in need who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. The charity also grants the wish of the children its support to become honorary gardaí and provides Garda themed toys and children’s events for its Little Blue Heroes.
The NCBI supports children and adults who are blind or vision impaired throughout Ireland by working to ensure they can live life confidently and independently.
Principal John Gunnell welcomes the first pupils to Nenagh Community National School last Wednesday Picture: Bridget Delaney
Caoimhe Dooley of Roscrea, pictured with her parents Eilish and Martin and sister Clodagh and Ursuline Thurles Principal Triona Gleeson. Caoimhe achieved 8 H1's in her Leaving and is planning to cont
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.