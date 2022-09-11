Rousing finish sees Sarsfields crowned mid Tipperary junior B hurling champions

Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipp J H B final



Thurles Sarsfields 3-14

Drom-Inch 1-15



Favourites Drom-Inch came a cropper in the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary junior hurling B final at Littleton where a gutsy Thurles Sarsfields side secured the honours with a late goal and a point for a thrilling win.



This was a rousing encounter all the way between two well-matched sides but Drom-Inch were made to pay the penalty for some very lax shooting which resulted in them recording twenty two wides to Sarsfields’ ten.



Taking your chances when they are presented in an integral part of the game and in this regard Sarsfields had every reason to be pleased with their day’s work. But they also showed great resilience when Drom carried the fight to them in an action-packed second half, and having survived the Drom onslaught were the stronger side at the end.

The victorious Thurles Sarsfields junior B hurling panel

A brace of first half goals for Sarsfields is what really decided the game. The sides were level 0-3 each after 18 minutes when David Keogh pounced for Sarsfields first goal.

Approaching half-time, with that goal still dividing the teams, Sean Coillins was provider as Cathal McElgun finished Sarsfields’ second to the net. Though they enjoyed a marginally greater share of possession, Drom were behind and missing chances.



At half-time Sarsfields led 2-6 to 0-7 and they quickly extended this to 2-9 to 0-8 five minutes after resuming. Drom had former senior Kevin Butler busy at midfield and they got the boost they needed after 42 minutes when Micheal Butler netted, quickly followed by points from Jack Ryan and Joey Maher to leave them just a point behind(1-12 to 2-10).



Sarsfields’ backs were to the wall but experienced Cian Treacy and David Keogh kept their noses in front as Drom chased an equaliser.

With three minutes to play, following Liam Harty’s point for Drom, the Thurles lads were still one ahead but as the game moved into injury time, David Keogh pointed for Sarsfields and Cathal McElgun set the seal on the win with his second goal.