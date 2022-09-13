Search

13 Sept 2022

Fun and games for the Ursuline first-year students as they start secondary school

Ursuline First Year students enjoying their first day of secondary school with games on the Astroturf, Thursday, September 1

13 Sept 2022 11:45 AM

The Ursuline was delighted to welcome the incoming First Years on Thursday, September 1, for the start of their secondary school journey.

In the morning, they met with their class tutors, did a tour of the school, got acquainted with their lockers, found out how to order a hot lunch and learned the all-important location of the tuck shop.

In the afternoon, they had fun and games on the Astroturf.

They played birthday line-ups, rats and rabbits, snatch the bacon, rob the nest and plank and trolley relays.

It was enormously enjoyable while helping students to relax and get to know each other a bit better in an informal, fun way.

As always, day one finished with an ice-cream for everyone, what better way to end a first day than with a cool treat?

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

