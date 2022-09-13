Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club's senior hurlers lost their preliminary quarter-final match against Silvermines in the Seamus O'Riain Cup by the narrowest of margins last Saturday.

The Swan team were defeated in extra time after a titanic battle. The Carrick's team's players gave a tremendous performance and were unlucky on the day.

The team's attention now turns to a relegation play-off game that has yet to be confirmed.

In other match news, the club's Junior A footballers will take on Ballingarry in the South semi-final in Monroe on Wednesday at 6pm.

The Junior B hurlers' game against Ballybacon was postponed and will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie team achieved a great win over Gortnahoe/Glengole at the weekend. The club congratulates the team, their coaches and mentors.

The U13A team were beaten by Moyle Rovers in a South semi-final while the U13D team were beaten by St.Mary's in the South semi-final.

The club's 12 days of Christmas Draw tickets are now on sale.

Tickets cost €50 and the draw boasts €20,000 in prizes.

The Juvenile lotto draw jackpot was not won last week. This week's jackpot is €10,750.