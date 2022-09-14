Search

14 Sept 2022

The loneliness of the long distance runner - Tipperary club delighted with mountain runs

The loneliness of the long distance runner - Tipperary club delighted with mountain runs

Carrick-on-Suir AC’s Eugene O’Keeffe competing in the World Masters Mountain Running Championships on the Comeragh Mountains overlooking Clonmel on Saturday, September 3

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

WORLD MASTERS MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP 2022


The World Masters Mountain Running Championship hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC took place in Clonmel the weekend before last, with athletes from all over Europe and the world , between the ages of 35 to 79 years of age venturing into the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford.


There were two courses- the long course of 10.5k, ascent 635m, descent 345m and short course of 8.4k, ascent 509m, descent 217m.


Carrick-on-Suir AC had three club members taking part.


On Saturday, September 3, Eugene O’Keeffe ran in the M50 race long course 10.5k of 83 international competitors, finishing in 22nd in 56.51; Keith Fraher ran well in the M40 long course 10.5k race, finishing in 1:08:45.


And on Sunday. September 4, Benny Hahessy ran the 8.4k short course open race, finishing in ninth in a time of 49:36


Well done to our athletes for taking part and supporting this locally-held international event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media