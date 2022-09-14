Search

14 Sept 2022

Not quite the banana skin as Cashel Town advance in Munster Junior Cup after thriller

Not quite the banana skin as Cashel Town advance in Munster Junior Cup after thriller

The clash of Cashel Town and Powerstown was a real banana skin for the Premier League side

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cashel Town 3 – 2 Powerstown


This was a real banana skin for the Premier League side, who have found the going rough this season, and then to be pitted against a team that are flying in the Third Division. But in the end the hosts managed to pull through by the odd goal in five, despite making hard work of the tie at times.


It didn’t look like they were going to have much trouble when Kyle Ryan put them a goal up inside the first minute of the game, and they were well on top afterwards.


But Powerstown eventually played themselves back into the tie, and got themselves level in the 10th minute when David Grace got behind the home defence to finish neatly.


Continuing to sit back and defend, Powerstown were always a danger on the break, and they caught the hosts with a classic break on the hour mark, moving the ball quickly upfield to see Stephen Lahart find some space in the Cashel area and he headed his team in front with an excellently-taken goal.


But the home side didn’t panic, and they were back in the game within five minutes when Darragh Browne was fouled for a penalty and Kyle Ryan finished to the net.


Both sides seemed to tire after that, and the game looked like it was heading for extra-time. A hopeful long ball out of the Cashel defence by Jack Fitzpatrick five minutes from time managed to elude everyone and ended up in the Powerstown net and Cashel advanced to Round 2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media