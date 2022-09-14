Search

14 Sept 2022

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns Awards presented

There has been great work undertaken in Thurles throughout the last year

The Refresh Thurles Awards were presented this week

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns held an awards ceremony last week to present prizes to all groups who participated in this year’s Best Presented Estate Streetscape Competition.


The prize for the top estate in Thurles went to Moyne Road/ Bellevue; second place was Hazelwood; and in third place was Dun Lia.


The award for the best street went to Croke street (pictured below).


All the estates who entered received funding to use towards future projects in their estate.


The following estates/streets also took part in this competition: Cluain Glas, Windsor Grove, Loughtagalla and Rossa Street.
Thurles Tidy Towns wish to thank all the estates who entered this competition, all participants were presented with a feedback sheet from the judge which will help them in planning for the future.

Above: the Dun Lia estate came home in third place

Refresh Thurles wish to thank Ryan’s Cleaning for sponsoring this competition; the company was represented by Adrian Ryan at the awards ceremony. Without the continued support of Pat Ryan and all his team it would be difficult to run this competition each year.


The competition was judged by the very capable Martin Quinn and all estates received a detailed judges report at the presentation evening.


All estates in Thurles are asked to consider taking part in this competition next year.
Thurles Tidy Towns looks forward to arranging this competition again next year.

Below: Hazelwood was the second estate in the competition.

Local News

