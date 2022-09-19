Aquafit programme for older adults in Tipperary begins next month

The six-week programme will be held in swimming pools in Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea
Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a six-week Aquafit Programme for older adults in Roscrea Leisure Centre and Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir.
Aquafit is a water-based exercise programme that caters for all levels and abilities. It combines fun and exercise. Some of the benefits include:
· Less strain on joints, increased flexibility, improved cardiovascular conditioning.
· Aqua aerobic exercises are also beneficial in treating medical disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis.
The cost of this programme is €25 plus booking fee.
This programme starts in Roscrea Leisure Centre on Tuesday, October 4 at 12.30pm and starts in Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, October 6 at 10am.
Booking and further details are available through www.tipperarysports.ie or email info@tipperarysports.ie
