20 Sept 2022

New hockey season off to a flying start at the Ursuline Thurles

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

20 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Interprovincial Hockey
Well done to Ursuline’s Aoife Kavanagh, Fifth Year and Kate Kenny, Second Year, who represented their school, clubs and provinces last weekend at the Interprovincial level. Aoife’s Munster U18s beat
Leinster South by a goal.

Kate, playing for Leinster South U16s in her first ever Interpros match, had a great 3-0 win over Munster. Kate, in defence, was quick and skilful, and her efforts helped to keep a
clean sheet for her side.

Aoife has moved up the ranks from Munster U16 to U18 and proved a natural in front of the goals to contribute to her side’s victory.

Both students tog out again for their provinces in October, and we wish them the very best when Aoife’s U18 Munster meets Ulster and Kate’s U16 South Leinster play Connacht.

Senior A Hockey
A new year, a new hockey season and new faces on the Ursuline Senior A team with players coming up from the Junior end to fill the gaps left by the departing Sixth Years of the class of 22.

On Wednesday, September 7, the Seniors played a tournament and got off to a flying start.

They won decisively against Laurel Hill Secondary School, beating them 7-1 with five different Ursuline goal scorers, which included two by Anna McCartan and one apiece for Fay Lannen, Abigail Hourigan Powell, Aoife Kavanagh, Rosie O’Grady and Rachel Barry.

Their game against Mount Mercy resulted in a 2-1 win, and in both games, UCT came back into it from a goal down.

The team showed character and commitment to emerge as victors despite the driving rain and starting off both matches on the back foot. Best of luck to all players in the season ahead.

