Members of the public invited to create a mural in Clonmel

TUS animation students - Oliwia Deyna and Aran Bradley
Members of the public are invited to the TUS Clonmel campus on Friday September 23 between 6 and 8pm to create, celebrate and bring like hearted people together to create a community mural on the TUS Clonmel Campus.
This is a drop in event, open to everyone. You can help create the mural, watch some brilliant animated shorts on a big screen and take part in an informal drawing session. All materials are provided. All you need to bring is some positivity, creativity and an open heart. This is a free event. For more information, please contact Marie at mariea.walsh@tus.ie or 0860701086.
Tipperary Community Games chairman Micheál Maher (second left) and Danny Mullins (National Hunt jockey) celebrate after competing in the recent Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.
