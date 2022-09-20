Search

20 Sept 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s senior hurling team plays Ballina in the Seamus O’Riain relegation semi-final in The Ragg this Sunday, September 25 at 1pm.

The club wishes the players and team management the best of luck. Hard luck to the Junior A footballers who were beaten by Ballingarry in the South semi-final.

But congratulations to the U17s who won two games last week. They first defeated St Mary’s in the South semi-final. It was then on to the final in Fethard on Saturday where they played Killenaule in a great game of hurling, winning by 3 points and becoming South champions.

Minister announces significant expansion of Carrick-on-Suir Further Education & Training Centre

The upgrade of the college will include apprenticeship training
The U17 team now move on to the county quarter-final with the fixture to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the U15s play St Mary’s in the South semi-final on Thursday in Cahir at 6pm.

The Junior B ladies lost to Portroe, a defeat that unfortunately knocks them out of the championship.

The club thanks players and mentors for their efforts this season and also thanks to physio Aoife Conway and coach Derek Hogan for their help and commitment.

Twelve Days of Christmas draw tickets are available for €50. The draw boasts more than €20,000 in prizes.
The Juvenile Lotto jackpot will be a massive €11,000 this week.

Six players had matched three numbers last week and won €40 each. The club thanks lotto players for their continued support.

