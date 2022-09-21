Search

21 Sept 2022

Ploughing championships Day 2: Up to 90,000 expected again at Ratheniska with hundreds from Tipperary travelling

The approach roads from Munster were choc-a-bloc on Day 1

Up to ninety thousand are expected at the event today in Laois

Up to ninety thousand are expected at the event today in Laois

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 10:16 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Up to ninty thousand visitors are expected at the National Ploughing championships today in Ratheniska, County Laois with the great weather and the unique atmosphere attracting thousands of Tipperary people across the border.

Day 1 of Europe's leading outdoor agricultural trade exhibition was a roaring success with a huge volume of business undertaken and Tipperary exhibitors were well pleased with their lot. More of the same is expected today for Day 2 of the event which showcases the best in terms of agriculture, business and commerce.

There are many special guests and celebrities expected in Ratheniska again today, but the advice is to allow plenty of time to get to the venue. There were long tailbacks from the Munster direction for Day 1 so plan well in advance in order to gain access to the parking areas in comfort.

Underfoot conditions are brilliant at the present time and with no rain expected it should make for very pleasant movement around the massive venue.

Make sure to call into as many Tipperary exhibitors as possible  and support them if you can at all.

Enjoy the big day out. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media