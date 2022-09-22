All welcome as Tipperary choir plans October return
It is planned to resume Choir in Templederry Church in October.
To do so, musicians are required, and additional choir members are very welcome.
If anyone is interested in playing the keyboard or any other instrument, please contact Mary Brosnan, Fr Geraghty or email your contact details to templederryparishoffice@gmail.com
The date for the first choir practice will be published at a later date. Readers are also needed for Templederry Church beginning in October.
Please leave your name with Mary Brosnan if interested.
