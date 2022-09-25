Enjoy a unique evening of entertainment in Glengarra Mountain Lodge

Autumn at Glengarra Mountain Lodge promises a very special and intimate music and visual experience to celebrate the first live music concert programmed for performance inside the hunting lodge in over 100 years.

Deep in the heart of Glengarra Wood nestled at the foot of the Galtee Mountains, an exciting evening of contemporary-infused Irish music at this architectural gem awaits.

As we embrace autumn, this majestic setting lends an added ceremony to an already exceptional evening of music with Karl Nesbitt, Jason Turk and Conor O’Sullivan.

VISUAL ARTS

Also programmed on the evening is a specially curated visual arts installation projected on the façade of Mountain Lodge with imagery of Shanbally Estate and the last Butler descendants to have occupied the lodge.

RESTORATION GROUP

This event is hosted by Glengarra Mountain Lodge Restoration Group anchored by Burncourt Community Council and is programmed and curated by the creative team behind Oíche Samhraidh [Suaimhneas sna Coillte 2022] and Forest Song Cycle | Winter [2021].

This event is made possible through the funding support of Tipperary County Council Arts Act Grant.

The concert is on Saturday, October 8 at 8pm.

The €50 ticket includes pre-show and interval beverages and canapés and a shuttle bus to Mountain Lodge from Glengarra Wood car park.

MOUNTAIN LODGE

Mountain Lodge was leased to An Óige in the 1930s, who converted it into a Youth Hostel and re-opened in 1939.

It is An Óige who would maintain it as a hostel until 2012. Following their departure, Mountain Lodge was vandalised twice, the roof destroyed and the windows damaged, leaving the building in a very vulnerable condition.

RESEARCH

In 2015 a decision was made by Burncourt Community Council to research the work involved in the restoration of Mountain Lodge to its former glory and as an amenity for the future. This resulted in Burncourt Community Council leasing the building with the objective of both the conservation and restoration of this iconic structure.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

A conservation report was commissioned to guide the restoration process.

On completion it is envisaged that the building will be reopened as a niche artist retreat space and event venue to include small accommodation.

Additionally, it is hoped that a seasonal café will serve visitors in the summer months.

MOUNTAIN RESCUE

Alternative nominated uses of the building include a training base for mountain rescue, and a facilities unit for hillwalkers.

POTENTIAL

“It is a privilege for Burncourt Community Council to be part of this restoration project which allows us to work together towards the potential for this iconic building,” said a member of the group.