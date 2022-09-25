Search

26 Sept 2022

Enjoy a unique evening of entertainment in Glengarra Mountain Lodge

Concert October 8

Enjoy a unique evening of entertainment in Glengarra Mountain Lodge

Autumn entertainment at Glengarra Mountain Lodge

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Sept 2022 2:11 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Autumn at Glengarra Mountain Lodge promises a very special and intimate music and visual experience to celebrate the first live music concert programmed for performance inside the hunting lodge in over 100 years.
Deep in the heart of Glengarra Wood nestled at the foot of the Galtee Mountains, an exciting evening of contemporary-infused Irish music at this architectural gem awaits.

As we embrace autumn, this majestic setting lends an added ceremony to an already exceptional evening of music with Karl Nesbitt, Jason Turk and Conor O’Sullivan.
VISUAL ARTS

Also programmed on the evening is a specially curated visual arts installation projected on the façade of Mountain Lodge with imagery of Shanbally Estate and the last Butler descendants to have occupied the lodge.
RESTORATION GROUP
This event is hosted by Glengarra Mountain Lodge Restoration Group anchored by Burncourt Community Council and is programmed and curated by the creative team behind Oíche Samhraidh [Suaimhneas sna Coillte 2022] and Forest Song Cycle | Winter [2021].

This event is made possible through the funding support of Tipperary County Council Arts Act Grant.
The concert is on Saturday, October 8 at 8pm.
The €50 ticket includes pre-show and interval beverages and canapés and a shuttle bus to Mountain Lodge from Glengarra Wood car park.

MOUNTAIN LODGE
Mountain Lodge was leased to An Óige in the 1930s, who converted it into a Youth Hostel and re-opened in 1939.
It is An Óige who would maintain it as a hostel until 2012. Following their departure, Mountain Lodge was vandalised twice, the roof destroyed and the windows damaged, leaving the building in a very vulnerable condition.

‘For 42 years, Sheila Delaney, has been the face and voice of the school’-Presentation, Ballingarry

The Presentation Ballingarry bid a fond farewell to their ‘gentle, kind and dedicated’ secretary as she retires

RESEARCH
In 2015 a decision was made by Burncourt Community Council to research the work involved in the restoration of Mountain Lodge to its former glory and as an amenity for the future. This resulted in Burncourt Community Council leasing the building with the objective of both the conservation and restoration of this iconic structure.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL
A conservation report was commissioned to guide the restoration process.
On completion it is envisaged that the building will be reopened as a niche artist retreat space and event venue to include small accommodation.
Additionally, it is hoped that a seasonal café will serve visitors in the summer months.

MOUNTAIN RESCUE
Alternative nominated uses of the building include a training base for mountain rescue, and a facilities unit for hillwalkers.

POTENTIAL
“It is a privilege for Burncourt Community Council to be part of this restoration project which allows us to work together towards the potential for this iconic building,” said a member of the group.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media