Volunteers welcome to help in clean-up at south Tipperary cemetery

The annual Mass at Killaloan cemetery will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9
The annual Mass at Killaloan Cemetery, Newtown Anner, Waterford Road, Clonmel will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9 at 3pm.
All are very welcome to attend.
To prepare for the Mass, the graveyard committee will be holding the annual clean-up this Saturday, September 24 between 9.30am and 12 noon and any help would be very much appreciated.
Callum Randall and baby Ava Randall (13 months) at the National Broadband Ireland stand at the National Ploughing Championships
A map showing a section of the preferred route for the upgraded section of the N24 between Limerick Junction and Cahir
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.