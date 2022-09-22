Fethard too strong for Moyle Rovers in South Tipperary Under 19 B Football final

Fethard 4-13 Moyle Rovers 2-7

Fethard scored a big win over Moyle Rovers in the Hall Alarms South Tipperary Under 19 B Football Championship final at the Duneske Centre in Cahir last Wednesday evening.

The Blues laid the foundation for this win in the second quarter with a display of fast, free-flowing football, as they scored 2-4.

Fethard’s attack was lethal throughout, with the full forward line scoring 3-11 between them.

The first score of the game came after five minutes when Keenan Ahearne kicked a point from 40 metres. Then Michael Quinlan scored a point from a free from 35 metres from his hands, which was followed by the point of the quarter, a counter attack finished by Sean Moroney, leaving the score Fethard 0-3 Moyle Rovers 0-1.

Mark Neville showed great pace when he added a point from play and when Liam Kiely raced up field he gave a great ball to Mark Neville, who finished to the net.

Fethard, who were rampant, saw Matt Coen scoring his first point from play; on winning the kick out, he set up Sean Moroney for another goal.

Then Matt Coen kicked over a great point, having received a pass from Shane Neville, and when Michael Quinlan scored a point from a free two minutes before the break, Fethard had built up an 11-points advantage, leaving the score Fethard 2-7 Moyle Rovers 0-3 at half-time.

Moyle Rovers had struggled to keep pace with Fethard, with the first half points for the Powerstown/Lisronagh team coming from Paddy O’Keeffe, Dean English and Shane Ryan on the stroke of half-time.

After the break Fethard were first out of the blocks on a counter attack when Michael Quinlan, the quickest player on the field, set up Sean Moroney for his second goal.

Immediately, Michael Quinlan added a point from a free, with Fethard scoring further points from Sean Moroney and a free from Matt Coen.

Michael Quinlan contributed another point from a free, leaving the score at the end of the third quarter Fethard 3-11 Moyle Rovers 1-6.

The Moyle Rovers goal had come from Paddy O’Keeffe in the 38th minute, following a well-worked move, but it did little to threaten Fethard’s dominance.

Fethard never let up and scored 1-2, the points coming from Michael Quinlan frees and the goal of the match, which was scored from an acute angle after a great run and finish by Matt Coen, one of the best players on the night.

Moyle Rovers had the consolation of a great goal from Tom O’Dea nine minutes from the finish, with their points in the second half supplied by Rory Collins (0-2), Darragh Walsh (0-1) and Killian Butler from a free.

Dara O’Meara, Shane and Mark Neville, Liam Kiely, Darragh Spillane, Sean Moroney, Michael Quinan and Matt Coen were all to the fore for Fethard, who advance to a county semi-final against Nenagh Eire Og.

It was a night to forget for Moyle Rovers, although they never stopped trying and their players gave their all.

Shane Ryan, Rory Collins, Paddy O'Keeffe, Dean English and Darragh Walsh were most prominent for the Powerstown/Lisronagh outfit.

Fethard: Jack Davey, Michael James Phelan, Dara O’Meara, Michael O’Meara, Charlie Hackett, Shane Neville, Liam Kiely, Darragh Spillane (captain), Jack Quinlan, Keenan Ahearne 0-1, Mark Neville 1-0, Oisin Ryan, Sean Moroney 2-2, Michael Quinlan 0-6 frees, Matt Coen 1-3 (0-1 free).

Subs used: Andrew Connorton, Jack O’Donoghue, James Barry, Tom Murray, Michael Flanagan.

Moyle Rovers: Joseph Golden, Killian Butler 0-1 free, Gerard McGrath, James O'Reilly, Joseph Commins, Shane Ryan 0-1, Michael O' Reilly, Rory Collins 0-2, Paddy O'Keeffe 1-1, Cathal O'Gorman, Dean English 0-1, Rian McCormack, Tom O'Dea 1-0, Jake Forristal, Daire Luttrell.

Subs used: Darragh Walsh 0-1, Darragh McDonagh, Conor Walsh, Michael Butler.

Referee: Brian Tyrrell (Clonmel Commercials).